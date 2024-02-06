All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 29, 2021
Watchdog alleges Greitens broke campaign laws in Senate bid
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- An election watchdog on Thursday filed a federal complaint alleging former Gov. Eric Greitens violated campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate. Washington-based not-for-profit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed the Federal Elections Commission complaint against Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid a sex scandal and other claims of campaign finance misconduct. He's now running for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat in a crowded GOP primary...
Associated Press
n this May 29, 2018, photo, then-Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. An election watchdog says former Missouri governor violated campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate. The Washington-based not-for-profit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a federal complaint Thursday against Greitens' Senate campaign.
n this May 29, 2018, photo, then-Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. An election watchdog says former Missouri governor violated campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate. The Washington-based not-for-profit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed a federal complaint Thursday against Greitens' Senate campaign.Associated Press file

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- An election watchdog on Thursday filed a federal complaint alleging former Gov. Eric Greitens violated campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Washington-based not-for-profit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed the Federal Elections Commission complaint against Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid a sex scandal and other claims of campaign finance misconduct. He's now running for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat in a crowded GOP primary.

Greitens, a prolific fundraiser during his successful 2016 gubernatorial bid, had more than $1 million left in his state campaign committee bid when he resigned in 2018. The complaint alleges Greitens unlawfully used more than $100,000 of that to kickstart his Senate bid.

The complaint lists $18,000 Greitens' state campaign spent on a political website his Senate campaign now is using. His federal campaign reported that expense as an in-kind contribution from Greitens himself.

The complaint also alleges Greitens began paying his current campaign manager Dylan Johnson, as well as an LLC created by Johnson, out of his state campaign account years before Greitens announced the launch of his U.S. Senate campaign in March.

State campaign funds cannot be used for federal campaigns.

Greitens' Senate campaign said "no gubernatorial campaign funds were used for the Senate campaign" and called the allegations "ludicrous."

"Funds from the state campaign were used for compliance and to defend against attacks," the campaign said in a statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Campaign Legal Center said in a statement the law is in place to prevent former state-level candidates, especially ones in states allowing unlimited campaign fundraising, from getting an unfair advantage over other federal candidates, who can't accept more than $2,900 in contributions per donor under federal law.

Missouri allowed unlimited political donations during Greitens' 2016 gubernatorial bid, although the state later put caps on campaign contributions.

"Senate candidates cannot quietly finance their campaign with six-figure and corporate contributions," Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform for Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement.

Greitens was a political newcomer when he won his first bid for office in 2016 and went on to become Missouri governor.

His meteorite rise imploded in 2018 when he resigned amid several scandals, including accusations he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair and used it to blackmail her into keeping quiet.

Campaign finance issues also played a role in his 2018 departure. Then Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican and now a senator, in 2018 opened an inquiry into whether Greitens used a donor list from his charity for his political campaign.

Hawley's investigation determined Greitens may have committed a felony by taking the charity's donor list and using it for political fundraising without the charity's permission, and he was charged with felony tampering with computer data in April 2018.

In February 2020, the Missouri Ethics Commission found "probable cause" and issued a $178,000 fine, though it required payment of just $38,000.

The commission didn't find evidence Greitens personally knew about the campaign finance issues. For that reason, Greitens said the report exonerated him.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy