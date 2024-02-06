Watchdog alleges Greitens broke campaign laws in Senate bid

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- An election watchdog on Thursday filed a federal complaint alleging former Gov. Eric Greitens violated campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Washington-based not-for-profit campaign finance watchdog group Campaign Legal Center filed the Federal Elections Commission complaint against Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid a sex scandal and other claims of campaign finance misconduct. He's now running for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat in a crowded GOP primary.

Greitens, a prolific fundraiser during his successful 2016 gubernatorial bid, had more than $1 million left in his state campaign committee bid when he resigned in 2018. The complaint alleges Greitens unlawfully used more than $100,000 of that to kickstart his Senate bid.

The complaint lists $18,000 Greitens' state campaign spent on a political website his Senate campaign now is using. His federal campaign reported that expense as an in-kind contribution from Greitens himself.

The complaint also alleges Greitens began paying his current campaign manager Dylan Johnson, as well as an LLC created by Johnson, out of his state campaign account years before Greitens announced the launch of his U.S. Senate campaign in March.

State campaign funds cannot be used for federal campaigns.

Greitens' Senate campaign said "no gubernatorial campaign funds were used for the Senate campaign" and called the allegations "ludicrous."

"Funds from the state campaign were used for compliance and to defend against attacks," the campaign said in a statement.