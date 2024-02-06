Watch tonight's Cape Girardeau mayoral debate online

Tonight's Cape Girardeau mayoral debate between incumbent Bob Fox and city council member Stacy Kinder will be streamed online.
To watch, visit www.kfvs12.com/livestream/.
The debate begins at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.
