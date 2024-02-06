Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase

Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston, Missouri, show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months.

Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working in collaboration with the state Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri on The Sewershed Surveillance Project.

The program coordinates with local agencies to test wastewater facilities for COVID-19 viral loads across the state. The program enables scientists to detect COVID-19 in populations without needing clinical tests and is able to detect COVID-19 even in asymptomatic cases.

Tests are conducted weekly and viral load is determined based on the exponentially weighted average (EWMA) of the number of viral marker copies per day, due to viral shedding that occurs for up to 30 days after infection in human waste.