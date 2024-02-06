Wastewater testing finds UK variant 'widespread' in Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The number of new Missouri coronavirus cases continued to decline Monday, but state officials cite one cause for concern: Wastewater samples indicate the fast-spreading U.K. variant is "widespread" across the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 351 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The state has reported 475,348 confirmed cases and 7,715 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of new daily cases has dropped off sharply over the past several weeks after a surge during the holidays, and hospitalizations have reached the lowest levels since the summer.

The first Missouri case of the U.K. variant was confirmed Feb. 6 in Marion County in northeast Missouri. It remains the only confirmed case in the state.

But the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said wastewater sampling has found the variant across the state. The sampling is part of the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project created by researchers at the University of Missouri-Columbia in partnership with the state health department and Missouri Department of Natural Resources.