Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices

Republicans took top Missouri state offices in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5.

David Wasinger won the position of lieutenant governor, Andrew Bailey will remain state attorney general for another four years, treasurer Vivek Malek won a full term and state Sen. Denny Hoskins will take over as secretary of state.

Wasinger bested Democrat Richard Brown.

Wasinger, who describes humble beginnings as a Hardee’s worker and paper boy, is a St. Louis-based attorney who “took on Wall Street banks” following the 2008 financial crisis in fraud cases. Winning the cases, he secured tens of millions for his clients.

The lieutenant governor is next in line for governor, sits on various boards and breaks ties in the state Senate. In Missouri, unlike many other states, the lieutenant governor doesn’t run on a ticket with the governor.

Wasinger repeatedly connects himself to former U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling himself a “MAGA conservative.”

Bailey defeated Democrat Elad Gross.

Bailey has held the office since November 2022, when he was appointed attorney general by GOP Gov. Mike Parson after his predecessor won a U.S. Senate seat. At the time, Bailey was Parson’s general counsel and had never run for elected office.

Bailey has vowed to continue fighting the Biden administration and strengthening consumer protection.

His most high-profile cases since becoming attorney general include twice suing to block federal student loan forgiveness, and carrying forward a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration was censoring conservatives online by pressuring social media companies.