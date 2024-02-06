All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2018

Washington University to offer free Uber to some students

ST. LOUIS — Washington University will offer free Uber rides for students from its main campus in St. Louis after recent reports of gun crimes in the area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported recent incidents include a man being shot during an apparent carjacking near campus and armed suspects approaching a student and demanding his car keys.

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Washington University will offer free Uber rides for students from its main campus in St. Louis after recent reports of gun crimes in the area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported recent incidents include a man being shot during an apparent carjacking near campus and armed suspects approaching a student and demanding his car keys.

The university notified students and parents Thursday it will partner with Uber to provide free rides home for students who live in neighborhoods directly north and south of Delmar Boulevard, the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood and the area directly south of campus.

Bi-State plans to add five buses to a Metro shuttle connecting the campus with several dormitories and off-campus student housing facilities and a Metrolink station. The university also will add a shuttle to the route.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

