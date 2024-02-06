Washington U. contributes $250,000 toward Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Washington University has contributed $250,000 to an effort to place a Medicaid expansion question on Missouri's November 2020 ballot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the university contributed the money Friday to the campaign committee Missourians for Healthcare. On Nov. 4, Washington University's chancellor and its medical school dean issued a joint letter endorsing the ballot initiative.

A university spokeswoman said the $250,000 came from funds within the School of Medicine.