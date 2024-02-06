All sections
NewsNovember 19, 2019

Washington U. contributes $250,000 toward Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Washington University has contributed $250,000 to an effort to place a Medicaid expansion question on Missouri's November 2020 ballot. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the university contributed the money Friday to the campaign committee Missourians for Healthcare. On Nov. 4, Washington University's chancellor and its medical school dean issued a joint letter endorsing the ballot initiative...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Washington University has contributed $250,000 to an effort to place a Medicaid expansion question on Missouri's November 2020 ballot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the university contributed the money Friday to the campaign committee Missourians for Healthcare. On Nov. 4, Washington University's chancellor and its medical school dean issued a joint letter endorsing the ballot initiative.

A university spokeswoman said the $250,000 came from funds within the School of Medicine.

Under the plan, if placed on the ballot and approved by voters, the public health insurance program would be available to those earning up to $18,000 per year. Missouri is among 14 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

The campaign must collect approximately 172,000 signatures by May to get the question on next November's ballot.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

