Washington U. class focuses on Kanye West

ST. LOUIS -- A new course at Washington University in St. Louis is focused on the world of Kanye West.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 75 students are registered for "Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics," which began this week. There's a waiting list to get in.
The professor, Jeffrey McCune, said the course focused on the rapper, producer and fashion designer offers a way for students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture.
It's not the first college course about West. Georgia State University offered one in 2015, and a 2014 course at the University of Missouri focused on West and Jay-Z.
McCune said the course will neither fawn over West's music nor be an exercise in bashing him.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
