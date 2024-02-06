Washington U. class focuses on Kanye West

ST. LOUIS -- A new course at Washington University in St. Louis is focused on the world of Kanye West.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 75 students are registered for "Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics," which began this week. There's a waiting list to get in.

The professor, Jeffrey McCune, said the course focused on the rapper, producer and fashion designer offers a way for students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture.