Warrants issued in Monday homicide

Warrants have been issued naming a pair of Cape Girardeau men in connection with the murder Monday morning of Anthony Miller, 21, also of Cape Girardeau.
The warrants for Brandon M. Pratt, 32, and Clarence J. Smith, 28, were issued on by the Cape Girardeau prosecuting attorney's office based on information gathered by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad. The warrants were announced Friday afternoon.
According to a news release from the major case squad, Pratt was apprehended early Friday and was charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action, burglary in the first degree and attempted robbery in the first degree.
The warrant against Smith charges him with the same charges.
"The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger county Major Case Squad remains active and is currently working to positively identify additional suspects involved in these crimes," according to the news release. "Smith is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with any information on Smith's location or any further information related to these crimes is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department."
