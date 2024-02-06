Warrant leads to Charleston woman's arrest

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, woman on a felony warrant Sunday.
A Patrol report stated the arrest of Desiree Allen, 28, occurred at about 6 p.m. in Mississippi County, Missouri, and involved a felony warrant from Mississippi County. Allen was also cited for failure to display valid plates, no insurance and excessive window tint, according to the report.
She was taken to Mississippi County Sheriff's Office and held.
