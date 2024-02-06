Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau

As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau.
According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the public starting Monday and anticipate being open through to the end of the week. The building, at 701 Good Hope St., will open at 7 p.m., locking its doors at 10 p.m. and then vacating at 7 a.m. The building will also be open for normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The release specified the facility would not be open if there was another group that scheduled an event or there weren’t enough volunteers.
“We always wanted to open our facility, but we wanted to wait until we had everything in place, especially trained volunteers,” The Salvation Army Capt. Stephen Reiner stated in the release.
For more information, call (573) 335-7000.
Restoration Community Church’s the Rev. Bob Lenz stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian they will have church volunteers working with The Salvation Army to help with the warming centers.
He added that they are preparing to open the church at 405 E. Main St. and Second Street in Scott City in case of overflow or The Salvation Army doesn’t have enough volunteers.
“Bottom line between The Salvation Army & Restoration Community Church we will be ready to invite guests in for warming,” Lenz stated in the email.
Facilities such as the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard, will also be available for people during normal business hours.
