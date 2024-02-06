All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 15, 2024

Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau

As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau. According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the public starting Monday and anticipate being open through to the end of the week. The building, at 701 Good Hope St., will open at 7 p.m., locking its doors at 10 p.m. and then vacating at 7 a.m. The building will also be open for normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau.

According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the public starting Monday and anticipate being open through to the end of the week. The building, at 701 Good Hope St., will open at 7 p.m., locking its doors at 10 p.m. and then vacating at 7 a.m. The building will also be open for normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release specified the facility would not be open if there was another group that scheduled an event or there weren’t enough volunteers.

Wysiwyg image

“We always wanted to open our facility, but we wanted to wait until we had everything in place, especially trained volunteers,” The Salvation Army Capt. Stephen Reiner stated in the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For more information, call (573) 335-7000.

Restoration Community Church’s the Rev. Bob Lenz stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian they will have church volunteers working with The Salvation Army to help with the warming centers.

He added that they are preparing to open the church at 405 E. Main St. and Second Street in Scott City in case of overflow or The Salvation Army doesn’t have enough volunteers.

“Bottom line between The Salvation Army & Restoration Community Church we will be ready to invite guests in for warming,” Lenz stated in the email.

Facilities such as the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, and Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard, will also be available for people during normal business hours.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy