Warming centers open Monday in Cape Girardeau

As wind chill temperatures may reach below zero Monday, Jan. 15, there will be warming centers open for the public in Cape Girardeau.

According to a United Way of Southeast Missouri news release, The Salvation Army will open its doors for the public starting Monday and anticipate being open through to the end of the week. The building, at 701 Good Hope St., will open at 7 p.m., locking its doors at 10 p.m. and then vacating at 7 a.m. The building will also be open for normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release specified the facility would not be open if there was another group that scheduled an event or there weren’t enough volunteers.

“We always wanted to open our facility, but we wanted to wait until we had everything in place, especially trained volunteers,” The Salvation Army Capt. Stephen Reiner stated in the release.