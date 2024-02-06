Warehouse full of vintage collectibles on sale this weekend

She said his store, Furniture Garden, was less of a business for him than it was a place for him to hang out with his friends and share his love of the things he'd collected.

"He set up a lounge in the store where he would invite friends to come, drink wine and enjoy the ambiance of opulence he had created," Sheera Rexroad said.

She said her dad grew up in the dust bowl of Oklahoma during the depression. She said she believes his passion for collecting beautiful things came from his time as a child and looking into department stores in bigger cities.

"Because he had nothing, and he would dream about having those things he saw in those stores," Sheera Rexroad said.

Her brother, Kris, agreed and said finding furniture and items that came from that era, and setting up his own stores was a way to recapture that feeling from his youth.

"After church on Sunday, Dad would take us to stores like Rust & Martin Interior just to sit on the couches and lay on the beds," Kris Rexroad said.

Brian Winans, a family friend who was helping set up for the big sale, said he has known Wally Rexroad since he was in high school. He said his family had just moved to Cape Girardeau from McClure, Illinois, when he wandered into the Furniture Garden and met Wally, who encouraged him to get into antiques.

"He said, 'Antiques are art and art is life,'" Winans said. "I got the bug that day for collecting. He has been just like a grandfather to me."

Rexroad's children talked about their dad's generosity and how he would often give an item to someone if he sensed they had the same love and passion for it that he did.

According to a flyer, the sale is being called a "Wally Extravaganza" to celebrate the collecting life of a man who has been "an advocate for healthy living, a generous friend and a stylish man about town."