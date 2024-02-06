All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2021

Ware seeks fourth term on Cape School Board

Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware, an incumbent on the school board since 2012, worked in the community affairs division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1996 to 2017. She is also the former director of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities program and Southeast Missouri State University's Hoover Senior Adult Center. Now retired, she has been a community advocate for many years.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware
Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware

This is the third in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Schools Board of Education in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware, an incumbent on the school board since 2012, worked in the community affairs division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1996 to 2017. She is also the former director of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities program and Southeast Missouri State University's Hoover Senior Adult Center. Now retired, she has been a community advocate for many years.

  • Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

I have served the educational needs of children for over 18 years throughout Missouri and I have served on the CGPS board for nine years. My knowledge and experience will help me continue to provide leadership and vision that everyone can share in. My efforts have been centered on serving our children, stakeholders, parents and district personnel. I believe by working together, we can all share in the knowledge and satisfaction that we have provided the best educational needs for all children and building a district -- so students, parents, teachers and staff feel that they are welcomed and they belong.

  • What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

Due to the unknown factors of COVID-19, changes will continue to be made in protocols. As board members we come together and adopt resolutions to temporarily suspend policies that conflict with executive orders issued by the governor or pass a resolution giving the (school) superintendent authority to effectuate changes as the law requires. Other challenges are staff and students could be reluctant to return to school buildings, student refusals to wear masks and federal and state budget cuts. School districts always face challenges.

  • The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center trustees voted to end the face covering mandate, instead giving a "strong recommendation" for their continued use. What impact should the county's policy have on the Cape Girardeau schools?
First, the top priority for the CGPS is the safety of our students and staff. Second, although we have a great respect for our health officials and their work, as a school district we should continue to monitor what is best for the health and safety of the district and maintain such safety precautions and protocols. I believe the need to continue wearing face coverings, frequent handwashing in all places and social distancing where possible, such as events, are needed. Finally, although COVID-19 numbers are down, they are still high.

  • Even after the end of the pandemic, do you see remotely delivered (virtual) education continuing in some form and has the landscape for teaching permanently changed as a result of COVID-19?

In my opinion, no. The landscape for teaching has not permanently changed. I believe we will return to the traditional classroom style of teaching. Everyone has a different way of learning. However, the traditional classroom style has been proven as the most effective. While I understand there are situations that require remote learning, the majority of children are best served when they are physically sitting in a classroom to learn. What I do think we have found is that we have more options as it relates to providing tutoring or enrichment for students. Not all students are able to travel to meet a tutor in the evenings, but they might be able to log onto a device to receive additional support.

  • Gov. Parson withheld $123 million from Missouri K-12 education for the budget year that began July 1 but announced two weeks ago the funding will be restored. State funding for education is important for Missouri schools. In what ways can CGPS respond in an atmosphere of reduced state funding?

Yes, the governor did release the withheld funding. Still, because of the diligence of (superintendent) Dr. (Neil) Glass and his team, our district was in a strong financial position to continue delivering quality services to students without suffering drastic cuts. Our district continues to be fiscally responsible and I believe that is something that should be celebrated.

  • Miscellaneous comments?

I thank our teachers, principals and all school personnel for their hard work during what has been a very challenging school year. Our educators have not been praised enough for the sacrifices they have made to provide a sense of normalcy for children during a very turbulent time for all of us. I hope to have the chance to continue serving alongside our dedicated educators to help strengthen this school district and community. My goal is for Cape to be a place we're all proud of (and) where all feel welcomed and represented.

