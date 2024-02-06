Ware seeks fourth term on Cape School Board

This is the third in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Schools Board of Education in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware, an incumbent on the school board since 2012, worked in the community affairs division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1996 to 2017. She is also the former director of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities program and Southeast Missouri State University's Hoover Senior Adult Center. Now retired, she has been a community advocate for many years.

Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

I have served the educational needs of children for over 18 years throughout Missouri and I have served on the CGPS board for nine years. My knowledge and experience will help me continue to provide leadership and vision that everyone can share in. My efforts have been centered on serving our children, stakeholders, parents and district personnel. I believe by working together, we can all share in the knowledge and satisfaction that we have provided the best educational needs for all children and building a district -- so students, parents, teachers and staff feel that they are welcomed and they belong.

What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

Due to the unknown factors of COVID-19, changes will continue to be made in protocols. As board members we come together and adopt resolutions to temporarily suspend policies that conflict with executive orders issued by the governor or pass a resolution giving the (school) superintendent authority to effectuate changes as the law requires. Other challenges are staff and students could be reluctant to return to school buildings, student refusals to wear masks and federal and state budget cuts. School districts always face challenges.