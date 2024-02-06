All sections
ElectionsOctober 16, 2024

Cape Girardeau Ward 5 special election timeline released, petitions for seat available

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 5 special election timeline announced: Petitions are available now and filing opens Oct. 22. A possible primary is set for Feb. 4, 2025, and election on April 8, 2025.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

Nominating petitions for the Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 5 seat are now available in the city clerk's office at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau newsletter, the filing period for the Ward 5 special election will open Tuesday, Oct. 22, and close Tuesday, Nov. 19.

If there are more than two eligible candidates, there will be a primary election Tuesday, Feb. 4. The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8.

The newsletter states the petitions need to be signed by no fewer than 50 registered voters who are Ward 5 residents, and candidates whose petitions are considered sufficient will appear on the ballot in the order in which they filed.

More information on the qualifications for candidates may be found at https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/government/mayor__council/election_schedule__rules.

