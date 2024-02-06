Eric Redinger is running for the Ward 5 Cape Girardeau City Council seat in the Tuesday, April 8, general municipal election.

Redinger is the director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University.

He is running against Bryan Johnson for the seat; interim Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex has decided not to run for reelection.

Redinger said the concerns he has as running to represent Ward 5 are safety and cleanliness. He said he wants people to feel that their child can go outside and play in their yard and be safe.

"They can ride their bike down the street and go to the playground, go to a local park and enjoy it, and that you feel comfortable with that, that you could take your dog on a walk and not feel like you have to watch out," Redinger said.

Redinger said he is very "fiscally conservative" and explained that rather than ask for money to address a problem, he wants to look into where tax money is already coming in. Redinger said this approach can be used for City Hall among other projects.

He said the city should search for more creative ways of rerouting funds it has already instead of asking solidly middle-class residents to dig deeper in their pockets.

"'I'm not saying I would not support, like, a new tax for the water measures, right? But there's already a Capital Improvement (Sales) Tax, and one of those arms is for water improvements," Redinger said. "So one project might have to be put on the back burner while you funnel that tax money into, if water is an emergency right now, then we work on that something else, because it's a pay-as-you-go system."

Redinger said he is trying to keep his campaign very grassroots and that his family is trying to fund it. He said they've accepted only one small donation from a supporter and aren't looking at huge fundraising or creating a committee.