Ward 3 primary set for Tuesday

Some Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to choose a City Council member today.

Voters in Ward 3 will choose from among three candidates. The top two vote-getters advance to the April general election ballot.

The candidates are incumbent Nate Thomas, Renita Green and Bradley Tuschhoff.

Thomas is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Green pastors St. James AME Church. Tuschhoff is a certified public accountant with Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White.