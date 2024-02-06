All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2020

Ward 3 primary set for Tuesday

Some Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to choose a City Council member today. Voters in Ward 3 will choose from among three candidates. The top two vote-getters advance to the April general election ballot. The candidates are incumbent Nate Thomas, Renita Green and Bradley Tuschhoff...

Southeast Missourian
Ulonda Winford leaves the Cape Girardeau City Hall after casting her ballot Tuesday, April 5, 2016. Cape Girardeau City Hall serves as the polling place for precinct eight and nine. Glenn Landberg

Some Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to choose a City Council member today.

Voters in Ward 3 will choose from among three candidates. The top two vote-getters advance to the April general election ballot.

The candidates are incumbent Nate Thomas, Renita Green and Bradley Tuschhoff.

Thomas is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Green pastors St. James AME Church. Tuschhoff is a certified public accountant with Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White.

Ward 3 encompasses the central part of the city, from Pacific Street west to Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive south to Brink Street.

Polling places are:

  • Precinct 3A — St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive.
  • Precinct 3B — Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.
  • Central Poll — County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson.
  • Central Poll — Cape Girardeau Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102.

Polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

