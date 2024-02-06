Ward 3 primary set for Tuesday

Some Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to choose a City Council member today.
Voters in Ward 3 will choose from among three candidates. The top two vote-getters advance to the April general election ballot.
The candidates are incumbent Nate Thomas, Renita Green and Bradley Tuschhoff.
Thomas is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Green pastors St. James AME Church. Tuschhoff is a certified public accountant with Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White.
Ward 3 encompasses the central part of the city, from Pacific Street west to Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive south to Brink Street.
Polling places are:
Polling places open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
