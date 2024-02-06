Wappapello woman arrested for alleged drugs

A Wappapello, Missouri, woman was arrested Sunday evening for several alleged drug violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Yukondra Schearf, 42, was arrested in Carter County, Missouri, for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was also arrested on a Macon County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear on a charge of fraud.
