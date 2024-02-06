Wappapello Lake fireworks show moved again -- now set July 3

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. -- Planning for Wappapello Lake's annual summer fireworks display has been a bit of a challenge this year, officials have said, and the details have changed once again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February, Wappapello Lake Area Association officials, who fund the show, decided to move the traditional Fourth of July weekend display to May 23 of the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to avoid conflicts with other fireworks demonstrations across the region.
That decision didn't sit well with some residents and members of the Wappapello VFW, and in March, the WLAA board decided there would be two displays, one May 23 and another July 3.
"We looked at all of the feedback and heard all the people talking," WLAA Treasurer Deana Teague said at the time.
Fast forward two months through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decision to make another change was made.
"There will not be a May 23 show," said WLAA Secretary Andrew Jefferson, who also is a park ranger at the lake. "WLAA and the Corps did meet with members of the Wappapello VFW and came to an agreement to have a fireworks show on July 3.
"Mother Nature pulled it all together with this COVID-19 by making it only one fireworks, which will be the third of July."
No other events will take place that day at the lake, Jefferson said, though the traditional Movie in the Park event will be held the following day.
All the money for the canceled May 23 show, Jefferson noted, "has been put into the event for the July 3 show."
The initial May 23 fireworks display was to occur in conjunction with the annual Summer Bash event, but, Jefferson said, it and others have been canceled because of the pandemic.
"We'll have no special events during the months of May or June," he said.
Some facilities at the lake, Jefferson noted, are beginning to open back up for visitors to enjoy, including the picnic shelters and campgrounds.
The Corps also has made the decision to not charge day-use fees at least through Oct. 1.
