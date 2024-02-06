Wappapello Lake fireworks show moved again -- now set July 3

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. -- Planning for Wappapello Lake's annual summer fireworks display has been a bit of a challenge this year, officials have said, and the details have changed once again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Wappapello Lake Area Association officials, who fund the show, decided to move the traditional Fourth of July weekend display to May 23 of the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to avoid conflicts with other fireworks demonstrations across the region.

That decision didn't sit well with some residents and members of the Wappapello VFW, and in March, the WLAA board decided there would be two displays, one May 23 and another July 3.

"We looked at all of the feedback and heard all the people talking," WLAA Treasurer Deana Teague said at the time.

Fast forward two months through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decision to make another change was made.

"There will not be a May 23 show," said WLAA Secretary Andrew Jefferson, who also is a park ranger at the lake. "WLAA and the Corps did meet with members of the Wappapello VFW and came to an agreement to have a fireworks show on July 3.