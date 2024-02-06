Wappapello delivers lesson on eclipse history, science

Southeast Missouri will be a main attraction for the 2024 total solar eclipse. An event like this comes with many questions, one in particular: what is a solar eclipse? Eugene Vale and Jo Schaper with Geo Communications Services were invited to the Wappapello Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center to demonstrate the answer and educate the public.

In their program, Vale and Schaper explained a solar eclipse occurs when the moon is perfectly aligned between the sun and the earth. Many factors determine when a solar eclipse will happen -- the earth's tilt, the moon's orbit and the alignment of nodes must all line up so specifically for an eclipse to be in view. Nodes are when the path of the moon crosses the plane of the earth's orbit. If the nodes are on the sun side, the result is a solar eclipse, and if they are on the moon side, it creates a lunar eclipse.

Eclipse are also based on the moon's phases. A solar eclipse can only happen during a new moon, and a lunar eclipse during a full moon. Both can occur at least twice a year, and occasionally up to four times in a year. However, to see a solar eclipse viewers must be in the umbra, or the shadow made by the moon.

A fun fact, Schaper and Vale added, is earth is the only planet that can view a total solar eclipse.