Wappapello campgrounds to open soon, Corps says

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- Keeping in line with state and federal guidelines, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced the corps operated campgrounds at Wappapello Lake will open for the season just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

All corps campgrounds will open May 22. This includes all of Greenville, Redman Creek and Peoples Creek campgrounds (developed campgrounds), as well as all primitive campgrounds and primitive camping.

In an effort to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff members, campsites at developed campgrounds will be available only through reservations. First-come, first-served camping temporarily will be suspended, requiring all campers to have advanced reservations prior to their arrival at the campground.

Reservations for camping can only be made on-line at www.Recreation.gov. Phone reservations will be an option again once the call center reopens.

All day-use facilities will remain open, with the exception of the continued closure of beaches, playgrounds, the fish cleaning station and the Visitor Center, until further notice.

Picnic Shelters will reopen for use (no reservations) to groups of 10 or less, in accordance with prescribed social distancing guidelines.