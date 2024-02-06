Wappapello campgrounds to open soon, Corps says

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- Keeping in line with state and federal guidelines, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced the corps operated campgrounds at Wappapello Lake will open for the season just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
All corps campgrounds will open May 22. This includes all of Greenville, Redman Creek and Peoples Creek campgrounds (developed campgrounds), as well as all primitive campgrounds and primitive camping.
In an effort to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff members, campsites at developed campgrounds will be available only through reservations. First-come, first-served camping temporarily will be suspended, requiring all campers to have advanced reservations prior to their arrival at the campground.
Reservations for camping can only be made on-line at www.Recreation.gov. Phone reservations will be an option again once the call center reopens.
All day-use facilities will remain open, with the exception of the continued closure of beaches, playgrounds, the fish cleaning station and the Visitor Center, until further notice.
Picnic Shelters will reopen for use (no reservations) to groups of 10 or less, in accordance with prescribed social distancing guidelines.
All special events remain cancelled through Tuesday, June 30.
Corps personnel will re-evaluate during the month of June when special events may resume. Day use fee collection remains suspended until Oct. 1.
Ensuring the safety of visitors and staff members is the most important action the corps can take, given the situation with COVID-19.
It is important to note state and federal guidelines can quickly change, impacting the operation of Wappapello Lake's facilities.
Corps personnel will do everything possible to continue to announce those decisions via Facebook and through its local media partners.
Additional information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to USACE project areas will be announced as soon as changes occur.
Follow the corps on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.