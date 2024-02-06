Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal.

The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials said they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear -- dubbed "Bruno" on social media -- found itself in the Wentzville city limits and cornered between Interstate 70 and Interstate 40. Word of the bear in the suburb spread, and a crowd of about 400 people gathered to see it.