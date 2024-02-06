Walt Wildman scholarship created at SEMO

Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, March 13, the creation of a needs-based scholarship in memory of 1971 SEMO graduate and business leader Walt Wildman, who died Oct. 20 at age 77.

Wildman, an Air Force veteran, held executive positions with Regional Commerce and Growth Association, Habitat for Humanity, I-66 Transamerica Highway Project, Empower America, Boy Scouts of America and Easter Seals Society.

"I have been so touched by the many personal stories, kind notes and social media posts sharing how Walt impacted people's lives," said Norma Wildman, Wildman's widow.