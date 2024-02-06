Walt Wildman scholarship created at SEMO

Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, March 13, the creation of a needs-based scholarship in memory of 1971 SEMO graduate and business leader Walt Wildman, who died Oct. 20 at age 77.
Wildman, an Air Force veteran, held executive positions with Regional Commerce and Growth Association, Habitat for Humanity, I-66 Transamerica Highway Project, Empower America, Boy Scouts of America and Easter Seals Society.
"I have been so touched by the many personal stories, kind notes and social media posts sharing how Walt impacted people's lives," said Norma Wildman, Wildman's widow.
"We wanted to give our friends and family a way to put these feelings of gratitude into action. We thought (the scholarship) would be a great opportunity to support SEMO and the next generation of community leaders."
The scholarship is intended for a SEMO junior or senior with demonstrated financial need and is open to students from all academic majors who show a commitment to civic engagement, according to a university news release.
Walter B. Wildman III Endowed Scholarship for Civic Engagement is accepting donations.
