Walt Wildman remembered for work in community, 'servant's heart'

Walt Wildman, a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War era and an executive and prolific volunteer for decades in multiple roles in Southeast Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 20. He was 77.
The Piedmont, Missouri, native earned an undergraduate degree in 1971 from Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in psychology and business.
He served in executive roles with Regional Commerce and Growth Association, Habitat for Humanity, I-66 Transamerica Highway Project, Empower Missouri, Boy Scouts of America and the Easter Seals Society.
John Gary, interim executive director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, said Monday that Wildman embodied "kindness and service" to others.
"When I reflect on Walt's legacy at Habitat, Walt was very instrumental helping start the Habitat ReStore (and) through it, we gained many community partners and donors," Gary said.
"We used (ReStore) proceeds to assist us our mission of building affordable homes for those needing a hand up. I'll always be grateful for Walt's years with Habitat and the things he taught me about the work we do here. Our community is a better place because of Walt's generosity to others."
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy served on Habitat's Board of Directors with Wildman.
"I remember (Walt) as setting a good example and having a public servant's heart," Tracy said.
Paul Koeper, 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner, recalled Wildman's service on Senate Bill 40 Board, now known as the Cape County Board for Developmental Disabilities.
"It's a non-paying role and he did an excellent job. (Walt) was always precise," Koeper said.
Others recalled Wildman's largely behind-the-scenes ability to be a "bridge builder," bringing diverse groups together for a common cause.
For many years, Wildman volunteered in the "Reign Forest" nursery at his Cape Girardeau church, La Croix United Methodist in Cape Girardeau, serving as honorary "Papaw" to babies and toddlers, who appreciated him for an ability to soothe, calm and delight the smallest of children.
Wildman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma, by two daughters and three granddaughters.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at La Croix United Methodist Church.
Pastor Brett Cheek will conduct the funeral service at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at the church. Military honors will be rendered at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.