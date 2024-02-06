All sections
NewsOctober 25, 2022

Walt Wildman remembered for work in community, 'servant's heart'

Walt Wildman, a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War era and an executive and prolific volunteer for decades in multiple roles in Southeast Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 20. He was 77. The Piedmont, Missouri, native earned an undergraduate degree in 1971 from Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in psychology and business...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Published July 28, 1992. Walt Wildman, center, of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association, discussed the formation of a regional economic and industrial development council with Scott City Mayor Larry Forhan, left, and Steve Popp of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
Published July 28, 1992. Walt Wildman, center, of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association, discussed the formation of a regional economic and industrial development council with Scott City Mayor Larry Forhan, left, and Steve Popp of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Walt Wildman, a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War era and an executive and prolific volunteer for decades in multiple roles in Southeast Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 20. He was 77.

The Piedmont, Missouri, native earned an undergraduate degree in 1971 from Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in psychology and business.

He served in executive roles with Regional Commerce and Growth Association, Habitat for Humanity, I-66 Transamerica Highway Project, Empower Missouri, Boy Scouts of America and the Easter Seals Society.

John Gary, interim executive director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, said Monday that Wildman embodied "kindness and service" to others.

"When I reflect on Walt's legacy at Habitat, Walt was very instrumental helping start the Habitat ReStore (and) through it, we gained many community partners and donors," Gary said.

Walt Wildman
Walt Wildman

"We used (ReStore) proceeds to assist us our mission of building affordable homes for those needing a hand up. I'll always be grateful for Walt's years with Habitat and the things he taught me about the work we do here. Our community is a better place because of Walt's generosity to others."

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy served on Habitat's Board of Directors with Wildman.

"I remember (Walt) as setting a good example and having a public servant's heart," Tracy said.

Paul Koeper, 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner, recalled Wildman's service on Senate Bill 40 Board, now known as the Cape County Board for Developmental Disabilities.

"It's a non-paying role and he did an excellent job. (Walt) was always precise," Koeper said.

Others recalled Wildman's largely behind-the-scenes ability to be a "bridge builder," bringing diverse groups together for a common cause.

Honors

  • "Unsung Hero" Award, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2007
  • Nominee, Southeast Missourian "Spirit of America" award, 2012
  • Inductee, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity hall of fame, 2009

Of note

For many years, Wildman volunteered in the "Reign Forest" nursery at his Cape Girardeau church, La Croix United Methodist in Cape Girardeau, serving as honorary "Papaw" to babies and toddlers, who appreciated him for an ability to soothe, calm and delight the smallest of children.

Wildman is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma, by two daughters and three granddaughters.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at La Croix United Methodist Church.

Pastor Brett Cheek will conduct the funeral service at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at the church. Military honors will be rendered at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

