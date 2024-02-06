Walt Wildman remembered for work in community, 'servant's heart'

Walt Wildman, a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War era and an executive and prolific volunteer for decades in multiple roles in Southeast Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 20. He was 77.

The Piedmont, Missouri, native earned an undergraduate degree in 1971 from Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in psychology and business.

He served in executive roles with Regional Commerce and Growth Association, Habitat for Humanity, I-66 Transamerica Highway Project, Empower Missouri, Boy Scouts of America and the Easter Seals Society.

John Gary, interim executive director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, said Monday that Wildman embodied "kindness and service" to others.

"When I reflect on Walt's legacy at Habitat, Walt was very instrumental helping start the Habitat ReStore (and) through it, we gained many community partners and donors," Gary said.

Walt Wildman

"We used (ReStore) proceeds to assist us our mission of building affordable homes for those needing a hand up. I'll always be grateful for Walt's years with Habitat and the things he taught me about the work we do here. Our community is a better place because of Walt's generosity to others."

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy served on Habitat's Board of Directors with Wildman.

"I remember (Walt) as setting a good example and having a public servant's heart," Tracy said.