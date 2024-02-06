All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2021
Walmart Wellness Day returns to stores throughout area
Walmart will have free health screenings and wellness resources, including immunizations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of its Wellness Day nationwide. Locations in Southeast Missouri will participate. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help people take preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year because of the pandemic, especially as many people prepare for in-person work and school this fall, according to a news release. ...
Southeast Missourian
The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau is one of several Walmarts in Southeast Missouri participating in Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday.
The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau is one of several Walmarts in Southeast Missouri participating in Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday.Sarah Yenesel

Walmart will have free health screenings and wellness resources, including immunizations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of its Wellness Day nationwide.

Locations in Southeast Missouri will participate.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help people take preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year because of the pandemic, especially as many people prepare for in-person work and school this fall, according to a news release.

“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness, said in the release. “We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items. We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for health care in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

The stores in Southeast Missouri that will be part of Wellness Day are the Cape Girardeau Supercenter at 3439 William St. and Neighborhood Market at 2021 Independence St.; Jackson Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd.; Sikeston Supercenter at 1303 S. Main St.; Perryville Supercenter at 1750 S. Perryville Blvd.; Dexter Supercenter at 2025 W. Business U.S. 60; and Fredericktown Supercenter at 1025 Walton Drive.

Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and have administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings for customers during that time, according to the release.

The quarterly wellness events shifted to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Walmart said its pharmacy staff is excited to be back in person for the first time since January 2020.

