Walmart Wellness Day offers screenings, immunizations

health screenings including glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure;

immunizations including flu, COVID-19 (free), HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP) and Hep A and B;

wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

"As families enter a new school year, there's a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization," Kevin Host, Walmart's senior vice president of pharmacy, said in a news release. "Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We're thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients."

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days. According to the release, they have contributed more than 5 million free health screenings for customers during that time.