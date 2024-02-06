Walmart Wellness Day offers screenings, immunizations

Walmart Pharmacies will offer free screenings and low-cost immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, as part of Walmart Wellness Day.
Participating pharmacies will offer:
"As families enter a new school year, there's a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization," Kevin Host, Walmart's senior vice president of pharmacy, said in a news release. "Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We're thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients."
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days. According to the release, they have contributed more than 5 million free health screenings for customers during that time.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.