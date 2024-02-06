Walmart-fully done: Missouri artist crafts mural for Jackson Walmart

If you were to take a trip to visit every mural Victoria Lane has designed, it would take you from her hometown of De Soto, Missouri, across the country and back.

She's created murals that now stand in the eastern Missouri towns of Desloge and Festus, as well as murals to the east, south and west. Her works are displayed in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona, Utah and no fewer than three cities in Georgia.

Her latest creation will call Jackson its home. As for finding it, Jackson residents won't have to look far. They'll see it every time they shop for groceries at Walmart.

"I actually have quite a few family members who live in Jackson. I've been to the area many times and I really like the area," Lane said. "It's been a while since I've had a commission so close to home, and one I can visit regularly."

Lane is a 2021 Lindenwood University graduate who returned to the school to teach student writing classes. She said she has always had a passion for traditional art, but digital art was something she had little experience with until the final hours of 2019.

Victoria Lane's murals are part of Walmart's Community Mural Project. Artists, usually locals, design art that represents a specific town where Walmart operates stores. Her mural at the Walmart in Jackson will be unveiled once renovations there are complete. Courtesy of Victoria Lane

She discovered Walmart was hosting a community mural program in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based NOW Art agency to design artwork for around 1,000 stores. Her friends and family encouraged her to submit a mural for the De Soto location.

Lane entered the contest at the last minute because she thought she'd be wasting an opportunity if she didn't join. Mistakenly believing the deadline was the end of the year, she managed to design and submit her mural in less than seven hours Dec. 31, 2019.

A few months later, Lane was informed her design had been selected for De Soto. In late 2021, Walmart representatives called about another opportunity, this time a commission from the Desloge Walmart. She submitted an application and was informed the next day she'd been chosen.

From there, she was accepted into the pool of artists nationwide that Walmart managers can call on to get murals painted.