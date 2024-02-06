Wallingford's service spans military, gov't, corporate world

A Vietnam War veteran, former state lawmaker and current director of one of Missouri's largest state agencies is the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner.

Wayne Wallingford represented Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas in the legislature, serving in the state Senate from 2013 to 2020 and in the House in 2011-2012 and 2020-2021.

Gov. Mike Parson tapped him to lead the state Department of Revenue in January.

Of his legislative service, Wallingford said helping people from across the state, not just in his district, was the most important aspect.

"I really enjoyed my time in the House and Senate because you really felt like you were doing something to help everyone in the state of Missouri," he said. "It's very rewarding and comforting to know that you are helping people get through some of the tough points in their life."

Wayne Wallingford has held a number of corporate positions, and for many years has served as the "chief people officer" for McDonald's of Southeast Missouri. Southeast Missourian archive

In his latest stint in the House, he was chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, a position he also held in the Senate.

But Wallingford's government service didn't begin in lawmaking.

He spent 25 years in the Air Force in various capacities, many in the intelligence field. His postings span several continents, and from 1989 to 1993, he served as the chief of the Intelligence Division for the Air Force's contingent at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.

He flew 300 combat missions in the Vietnam War and recalled one particularly important offensive in which leaders weighed the loss of American life against the objective.