Wallingford's service spans military, gov't, corporate world

A Vietnam War veteran, former state lawmaker and current director of one of Missouri's largest state agencies is the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner.
Wayne Wallingford represented Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas in the legislature, serving in the state Senate from 2013 to 2020 and in the House in 2011-2012 and 2020-2021.
Gov. Mike Parson tapped him to lead the state Department of Revenue in January.
Of his legislative service, Wallingford said helping people from across the state, not just in his district, was the most important aspect.
"I really enjoyed my time in the House and Senate because you really felt like you were doing something to help everyone in the state of Missouri," he said. "It's very rewarding and comforting to know that you are helping people get through some of the tough points in their life."
In his latest stint in the House, he was chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, a position he also held in the Senate.
But Wallingford's government service didn't begin in lawmaking.
He spent 25 years in the Air Force in various capacities, many in the intelligence field. His postings span several continents, and from 1989 to 1993, he served as the chief of the Intelligence Division for the Air Force's contingent at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.
He flew 300 combat missions in the Vietnam War and recalled one particularly important offensive in which leaders weighed the loss of American life against the objective.
"They knew it was going to come at a great price, but they made the decision for the importance of ending the war and freeing our POWs, and we did," he explained.
The former lieutenant colonel said his military experience taught him the importance of leadership and taking care of people.
"I take my hat off to anyone who commits part of their life to go into the military, knowing that it could be a great risk if they are sent into combat," he added.
Wallingford earned many military awards, including the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
Wallingford has held a number of positions in the corporate world, and since 2006, he has served as "chief people officer" for McDonald's of Southeast Missouri. He said learning about the company's employees on a one-to-one basis was important and beneficial.
"No one will care what you know until they know how you care," he said. "People are the front line of the company. ... It's all about the people."
A member of Cape Bible Chapel, Wallingford has been involved in a number of community organizations, including United Way of Southeast Missouri, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Boy Scouts of America, Optimist International and Community Counseling Center Foundation.
The Southeast Missourian has awarded the patriotic honor for two decades. The award includes $1,000 given to the charity of the winner's choice or the organization that nominated the winner.
Of receiving the Spirit of America Award, Wallingford reflected on the freedoms Americans celebrate each Fourth of July.
"We live in a great nation. A lot of people sacrificed their lives for it," he said. "People realize that a nation that is not free for the people is not a good nation to live in."
