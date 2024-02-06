Wallingford wants House seat after reaching term limits in Senate

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and state Rep. Kathy Swan are looking to trade places in the 2020 election.

Wallingford said Wednesday he will run for Swan's District 147 House seat. The House district takes in an area primarily covering the city of Cape Girardeau.

Swan previously announced she will run for Wallingford's Senate seat.

Both Cape Girardeau, Republican lawmakers are term-limited, meaning that next year will be the final year they can serve in their current positions.

Under Missouri's constitution, state senators are limited to two, four-year terms and representatives to four, two-year terms.

Swan will be opposed by state Rep. Holly Rehder of Scott County for the 27th District Senate seat. Like Swan, Rehder, who lives near Scott City, is a term-limited Republican and cannot seek reelection to the House in 2020.

The Senate district encompasses six counties: Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Wayne counties.

Wallingford was elected in 2010 to a two-year term in the Missouri House.

In 2012, he was elected to the first of two terms in the Senate.

Wallingford said, if elected, he could serve three more two-year terms in the House under the term-limits provision.

"I only served one term (in the House) so I could serve six more years," he said.

Wallingford said constituents and several House lawmakers encouraged him to run for the House seat.

"I have kind of a groundswell of support for me running for the House," he said.

"I prayed about it," he said of his decision to run.