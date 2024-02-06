All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 3, 2020

Wallingford supports brief delay in passing coronavirus liability protection bill

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the legislature's special session, which ended Wednesday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the legislature's special session, which ended Wednesday.

Wallingford said he is supportive of Parson's temporary change of heart, suggesting the governor is trying not to rush through an inadequately crafted bill.

"We don't want people who commit fraud, who may be cheating the system, to be exempted from liability," said Wallingford, who returned to his Capitol office in Jefferson City on Monday for the first time since kidney transplant surgery in St. Louis in early November.

"Nobody wants the bill to protect bad actors. So, the idea is to take the time to be exact and get (the legislation) right," he added.

Just three weeks ago, Parson had asked the state House and Senate to expand the purview of the special session to pass a bill to shield a variety of individuals and businesses from lawsuits related to the ongoing pandemic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Ed Emery (R-31), was being heard Tuesday night in the Government Reform Committee when the request came through via text from Parson.

Emery's bill had three protection components: health care workers providing necessary care during the ongoing state of emergency; manufacturers producing, designing and selling goods directly related to the pandemic; and premises such as schools, churches, businesses and not-for-profits.

The goal, Emery told the Missouri Times online newspaper, was to protect entities from being held accountable for "transmission or exposure claims on their premises or through their operations during the pandemic."

Wallingford said it appears the COVID-19 liability protection bill will be taken up when the legislature meets in regular session Jan. 6.

On that same day, Wallingford, 74, will move to the other side of the Capitol and take his seat as the newly elected representative of House District 147.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy