State Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the legislature's special session, which ended Wednesday.

Wallingford said he is supportive of Parson's temporary change of heart, suggesting the governor is trying not to rush through an inadequately crafted bill.

"We don't want people who commit fraud, who may be cheating the system, to be exempted from liability," said Wallingford, who returned to his Capitol office in Jefferson City on Monday for the first time since kidney transplant surgery in St. Louis in early November.

"Nobody wants the bill to protect bad actors. So, the idea is to take the time to be exact and get (the legislation) right," he added.

Just three weeks ago, Parson had asked the state House and Senate to expand the purview of the special session to pass a bill to shield a variety of individuals and businesses from lawsuits related to the ongoing pandemic.