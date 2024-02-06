Wallingford: Statewide online tax reform unlikely this year

Missouri lawmakers likely won’t decide on how to tax online sales before the legislative session ends in May, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford said Friday.

Bills have been introduced in the House and Senate, but there has been no consensus on the issue, he said.

Wayne Wallingford

“So far, it has not gotten a lot of traction in the Senate,” the Cape Girardeau lawmaker said.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision last year, overruled a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses that didn’t have a physical presence in their states.

Under the ruling, states can pass laws requiring out-of-state sellers to collect sales taxes.

Missouri has a use tax, but it only applies to purchases made from businesses that have a physical presence in the state.

Under a bill sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, a use tax could be levied on all online sales.

The measure would require all vendors without a physical presence in the state to collect sales taxes, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

In cases where the buyer and seller are based in Missouri, the sale would be sourced to the location where the order is received by the seller. In cases where the buyer and seller are in different states, the sale would be sourced to the buyer’s location, according to an online summary of the bill.

The state would maintain a downloadable electronic database at no cost to the user for tax rates in the various taxing jurisdictions.

Cape Girardeau city officials have voiced concern about flat sales-tax revenue as more consumers purchase items online rather that at local stores.

City officials had talked of asking voters to approve a use tax on online sales.

But officials scrapped the idea in October. Council members agreed with city staff to wait and see whether lawmakers would establish a statewide process for all taxing jurisdictions to collect sales taxes from online businesses that don’t have a physical presence in the state.

Some Missouri cities already have implemented use taxes.

But Missouri’s state and local governments cannot require out-of-state companies that do not have nexus or a “direct connection” with the state to collect and remit use tax, according to the Department of Revenue.

If an out-of-state seller does not collect use tax from the purchaser, the purchaser is responsible for remitting the use tax to Missouri, the Revenue Department states on its website.

But consumers typically don’t pay the tax, officials have said.

“I don’t think they are personally trying to cheat the state out of money,” Wallingford said. Missouri’s consumers often are just unaware of the law, he said.

The idea of a use tax, which amounts to a sales tax on out-of-state purchases, has been unpopular with area voters.

Voters in Cape Girardeau have twice rejected a proposed use tax. Voters in Jackson on Tuesday turned down a use tax for the third time.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said Friday he wishes lawmakers would simply define a sales tax as applying to all purchases whether made online or at a local store.