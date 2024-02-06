Wallingford says difficult choices ahead on Medicaid expansion

This story is updated.

State Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-147, Cape Girardeau, is in a unique position to know how the state government budget works.

Wallingford, 75, is the chairman of the tax-policy House Ways and Means Committee and during his previous eight-year Senate term also headed the same panel in the upper chamber.

The veteran lawmaker's voice may be key as the General Assembly figures out how to fund Medicaid expansion, given the Missouri Supreme Court's July 22 decision confirming the constitutionality of Amendment 2, approved by Missouri voters in 2020.

Wallingford also formerly sat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"I'm very familiar with where we can try to find money and where we might have to cut," said Wallingford, whose input in upcoming decision making about funding -- adding possibly 275,000 additional Missourians to the Medicaid rolls -- may be also important given his educational background.

The Cape Girardeau resident holds a master's degree in health care administration from Central Michigan University.

"One thing I got tired of hearing from the Democrats is, 'We're ignoring the will of the people,' after we initially declined to fund Medicaid expansion," Wallingford said, a reference to the legislature's reluctance to authorize monies after Amendment 2 passed statewide with 53.3% of the vote.

"Only a third of the people voted [in August 2020]. This means only 17% of Missouri's population put this language into Missouri's constitution."

Locally, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties voted against Amendment 2 by larger margins than the state as a whole.

Cape Girardeau County said "no" to Medicaid expansion with 68% of the vote. The margin in Scott County was a bit higher with 68.2%. Perry County rejected the amendment with 72%.

On Aug. 10, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem ruled the Missouri Department of Social Services must allow newly eligible residents who qualify for benefits under Medicaid expansion to enroll. Furthermore, Beetem's ruling said expansion must take effect as soon as possible, effectively rejecting Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer's request of an additional two months to begin accepting newly eligible residents to Medicaid.

Finding the money

"I have to say, the visits I got from constituents in the rural counties [of Senate District 27] after the election asked me not to vote to fund it," Wallingford said, adding those visitors "observantly" foresaw the end game.