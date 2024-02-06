Wallingford ready to go back to House

Wayne Wallingford is returning to whence he came as the lawmaker from Cape Girardeau again takes a seat Wednesday in the Missouri House after an eight-year stint in the state Senate.

Wallingford, 74, (R-147) served two years in the General Assembly’s lower chamber from 2011-2013 before winning two terms in the upper body of the Legislature.

Term-limited out of the Senate, Wallingford successfully sought election back to the House last year, where he can serve a maximum of three additional two-year terms.

Wallingford remembers well the way.

“The two chambers are about 50 yards apart on the third floor of the Capitol,” said Wallingford, a Vietnam War veteran who flew more than 300 missions as a combat navigator in the U.S. Air Force.

“You have to remember who holds the gavel in each chamber, though,” he said, noting the 34-member Senate has a president and the 163-member House is governed by a speaker.

Wallingford, who is chief people officer for McDonald’s of Southeast Missouri, has pre-filed several pieces of legislation for the upcoming 101st General Assembly.

Hospital violence protection

Suggested by the Missouri Nurses Association, Wallingford’s bill would require hospitals in the state to develop workplace violence protection plans to protect health care employees and personnel by no later than Aug. 28, 2022.

Additionally, the legislation would require hospitals to keep written records of violent incidents against hospital employees for five years.

If a violent incident results in an injury or if a firearm is used, the hospital must report it to the state Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours.

“I’m married to a retired registered nurse,” said Wallingford, who received a kidney transplant in early November, “and I am aware some patients or relatives can get unruly or violent.”

SEMO mission statement

“Surprisingly, Southeast Missouri State University does not now have a mission statement recognized by the Legislature,” said Wallingford, who has introduced a bill recognizing Southeast “as an institution with a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity.”

Wallingford said his legislation, which he expects to pass both chambers easily, is long overdue.