Wallingford proposes bill to collect sales taxes on online purchases

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford calls it a matter of fairness.

Opponents call it a tax increase.

The Cape Girardeau Republican introduced legislation to make it easier to collect sales taxes from online sellers who have no physical presence in Missouri.

The Main Street Fairness Act would help level the playing field for Missouri businesses while generating more tax revenue for state and local governments, Wallingford said.

Wallingford introduced the same legislation late last session, but it never made it out of committee.

Wayne Wallingford

"We didn't vote it out because we knew we did not have enough time to discuss it on the Senate floor."

'Competitive disadvantage'

The senator said brick-and-mortar stores in Missouri must charge state and local sales taxes on products they sell.

But online sellers who do not have a physical presence in the state legally do not have to charge such taxes.

"So that gives a competitive disadvantage to our local businesses," he said.

Marcie Freed shops for a jacket Tuesday at Guy's Big & Tall shop in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Local businesses support their communities, collecting the state and local taxes that fund public safety, transportation and other services, he said.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner agreed. He said his organization favors the bill.

Curt Johns, owner of Guy's Big and Tall shop in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, said he likes the bill.

Johns said he has lost sales to online, out-of-state competitors who don't have to charge Missouri sales taxes.

Johns said some people have come into his store to look at merchandise and left to buy that item from online sellers who don't charge Missouri sales taxes.

"I have customers come in my store to gather information so that they can go online and buy from my competitors. It's not fair for me to have all the answers and not make a sale," he said.

Johns added, "I even had one customer ask me why the big and tall clothes he ordered online don't fit and wanted me to tell him what he was doing wrong."

But not all local business owners support Wallingford's bill.

Horizon Screen Printing general manager Dru Reeves said he has "mixed feelings" on the issue.

On the one hand, Reeves said his company has "lost a lot of business to online sales." But Reeves said "instead of sitting around and complaining about it," he has sought to compete online.

"We do a lot of shipping," he said.

When he ships to out-of-state customers, he does not charge sales tax.

When it comes to personal purchases, Reeves said he regularly buys non-taxed items through Amazon, the giant online retailer.

Reeves said Wallingford's bill would amount to a tax increase on consumers.

Lost revenue

But Wallingford said state and local governments "lose revenue as a result of the failure to capture taxes that are owed."

The nonpartisan Missouri Budget Project, an organization that promotes tax and budget policies, favors the bill.

"It is a great step forward," said Mike Sutherland, the organization's policy director.