Wallingford presented with Spirit of America Award

Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, stands with Wayne Wallingford, winner of the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. Wallingford is the 20th recipient of the award, which is given out annually at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration. Wallingford was unable to accept the award at the Great American Fourth of July celebration because of a prior commitment. Southeast Missourian