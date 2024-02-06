Wallingford, Parson tout Missouri tax 'competitiveness'

Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a fiscally conservative think tank critical of tax increases and high taxation, ranks Missouri 10th in the nation in terms of attractive taxation rates for new businesses in a new report.

"Missouri is notable for avoiding disproportionately high taxes on any of the industries we studied," according to an excerpt from Tax Foundation's five-page "Location Matters" report.

Tax Foundation also noted changes made by the General Assembly in the state's individual income tax.

"Legislation adopted in 2014, 2018, and 2021 will ultimately drop the top individual income tax rate to 4.8% from a starting point of 6%," the report noted.

Cape Girardeau's Wayne Wallingford, director of the state's Department of Revenue and a former state lawmaker, applauded the report's results during a Zoom call arranged by Tax Foundation.