NewsSeptember 13, 2022

Wallingford named to Schmitt campaign advisory board

Cape Girardeau native, and Missouri's director of revenue, Wayne Wallingford has been named as a coalition advisory board member for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate campaign. Wallingford is among eight members of the advisory board for Schmitt's Veterans Coalition, which will advise the campaign regarding veterans issues and help with outreach, according to a news release from Schmitt's campaign...

Nathan English
Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

Cape Girardeau native, and Missouri's director of revenue, Wayne Wallingford has been named as a coalition advisory board member for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate campaign.

Wallingford is among eight members of the advisory board for Schmitt's Veterans Coalition, which will advise the campaign regarding veterans issues and help with outreach, according to a news release from Schmitt's campaign.

Wallingford served active duty in the Air Force for 25 years, including five tours in Vietnam and six in Desert Storm/Shield.

He flew more than 300 combat missions as a B-52 -- long range, stealth bomber -- pilot, according to the release. He received numerous awards during his service, including the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Force Commendation Medal for Heroism.

Wallingford retired as a lieutenant colonel.

Local News
