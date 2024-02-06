Wallingford: Missouri Senate unlikely to repeal prevailing wage law

The Missouri Senate unlikely will pass legislation to repeal the state's prevailing-wage law before the session ends Friday, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford said Tuesday.

The Missouri House approved a bill to repeal the law earlier this session, but the Senate has yet to act.

Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said there are two bills before the Senate that seek to repeal the prevailing wage law.

One is a Senate bill, which is "dead in the water" because it is not far enough along on the Senate calendar to be considered this session, he said.

The second bill is the House bill.

"I don't think it stands a very good chance," Wallingford said.

"First of all, it requires a lot of debate," he said, adding senators likely would seek to amend the bill if it is brought up.

In addition, some senators likely would filibuster the bill if the issue comes to the Senate floor, he said.

Gov. Eric Greitens, who called for the law's repeal in his State of the State speech, could call a special session later this year for lawmakers to consider the issue.

The law requires contractors to pay a state-determined minimum wage for each construction trade on public-works projects.