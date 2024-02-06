Wallingford: Missouri Senate unlikely to repeal prevailing wage law

The Missouri Senate unlikely will pass legislation to repeal the state's prevailing-wage law before the session ends Friday, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford said Tuesday.
The Missouri House approved a bill to repeal the law earlier this session, but the Senate has yet to act.
Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said there are two bills before the Senate that seek to repeal the prevailing wage law.
One is a Senate bill, which is "dead in the water" because it is not far enough along on the Senate calendar to be considered this session, he said.
The second bill is the House bill.
"I don't think it stands a very good chance," Wallingford said.
"First of all, it requires a lot of debate," he said, adding senators likely would seek to amend the bill if it is brought up.
In addition, some senators likely would filibuster the bill if the issue comes to the Senate floor, he said.
Gov. Eric Greitens, who called for the law's repeal in his State of the State speech, could call a special session later this year for lawmakers to consider the issue.
The law requires contractors to pay a state-determined minimum wage for each construction trade on public-works projects.
Wallingford repeatedly has said this session he favors amending the law to better calculate wage rates for construction trades.
Labor unions provide "good training" for their members and "also concentrate on safety a lot," the senator said in February.
On Tuesday, Wallingford said the prevailing-wage law also provides a means for construction workers to receive good health care and retirement benefits. He said construction workers should not be legislated out of their benefits.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission, Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau School Board recently passed resolutions in support of the repeal.
They argued the current law adds to the cost of tax-funded, public-works projects for state and local governments.
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said last month the law forces local governments, including counties and school districts, to pay "a premium on labor."
Repealing the prevailing wage law would "punish" hardworking Americans, Wallingford said.
According to Wallingford, the wage ranges are flawed because many independent contractors don't fill out the Missouri Department of Labor form used to calculate the rates by county for each construction trade.
Wallingford said he has heard from constituents who agree the law should be amended but not eliminated.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
