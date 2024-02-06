All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 25, 2022

Wallingford chosen as Spirit of America winner

U.S. Air Force veteran. Business executive. State lawmaker. Director of the state Department of Revenue. These are only a few lines on Wayne Wallingford's resume, but they were enough for him to earn the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award...

Southeast Missourian
Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

U.S. Air Force veteran. Business executive. State lawmaker. Director of the state Department of Revenue.

These are only a few lines on Wayne Wallingford's resume, but they were enough for him to earn the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.

Given annually at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park, the award recognizes patriotism and service and includes a $1,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice or nominating organization.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's award is the 20th given. Past winners include: Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.

The Southeast Missourian received 16 nominations for this year's award and also considered nominees from last year. Assistant publisher Lucas Presson noted individuals and organizations in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are eligible to submit nominations and may renominate an individual each year. Nominations will not be published in the newspaper.

See the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian, July 2-3, for more information about Wallingford's life and career.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy