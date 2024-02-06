Wallingford chosen as Spirit of America winner

U.S. Air Force veteran. Business executive. State lawmaker. Director of the state Department of Revenue.

These are only a few lines on Wayne Wallingford's resume, but they were enough for him to earn the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.

Given annually at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park, the award recognizes patriotism and service and includes a $1,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice or nominating organization.