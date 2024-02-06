Wallingford chosen as Spirit of America winner

U.S. Air Force veteran. Business executive. State lawmaker. Director of the state Department of Revenue.
These are only a few lines on Wayne Wallingford's resume, but they were enough for him to earn the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.
Given annually at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park, the award recognizes patriotism and service and includes a $1,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice or nominating organization.
This year's award is the 20th given. Past winners include: Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.
The Southeast Missourian received 16 nominations for this year's award and also considered nominees from last year. Assistant publisher Lucas Presson noted individuals and organizations in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are eligible to submit nominations and may renominate an individual each year. Nominations will not be published in the newspaper.
See the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian, July 2-3, for more information about Wallingford's life and career.
