State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, has introduced legislation aimed at protecting First Amendment rights of alternative-to-abortion services.

If Senate Bill 41 becomes law, the legislation would block efforts in the city of St. Louis to add “reproductive-health decisions,” including abortion, to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance, Wallingford said.

He said the proposed St. Louis ordinance could lead to fines and/or jail sentences for religious institutions and other agencies that advocate against abortion or refuse to employ abortion supporters.

The senator said he is concerned anti-abortion groups “could be fined up to $500 or sentenced to 90 days in jail.”

He added, “I want to stop that.”

But Alison Dreith, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, said allegations of possible fines and jail time are false.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” said Dreith, whose organization is headquartered in St. Louis.

The group promotes full and equal access to reproductive choices, including preventing unintended pregnancies; choosing safe, legal abortion; and bearing healthy children, Dreith said.

In her testimony before a Senate committee recently, Dreith said crisis-pregnancy centers, which are opposed to abortion, provide inaccurate medical information to pregnant women and in most cases refuse to offer birth-control services.

She said Missouri is the “third-most restrictive state” in terms of regulating abortions. The state already requires a woman to wait 72 hours before having an abortion, she said.

Dreith said Wallingford’s bill is unnecessary. Religious institutions already are protected by the First Amendment, and the St. Louis city ordinance would not erode that protection, she said.

Wallingford said his bill has the support of religious and anti-abortion groups.