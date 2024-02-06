Wallhausen fondly remembers serving six SEMO presidents

Southeast Missouri State University has had 18 presidents in its 150-year history, and Art Wallhausen served as assistant to six of them.

Wallhausen first came to SEMO in 1984 as the coordinator of the university's News Bureau. He had been the editor of the Enterprise-Courier newspaper in Charleston, Missouri, which was owned by his family.

"I guess I sort of had a midlife crisis in my 40s and decided I wanted to do something else," Wallhausen said. "Fortunately, my wife agreed to come with me."

In 1986, Bill Stacy, SEMO president from 1980 through 1989, needed an assistant and picked Wallhausen.

"Out of the blue, Stacy came to me and said, 'I need an assistant and you're it.'" Wallhausen said. "He said I would keep doing the News Bureau job, but I had to be his assistant, too."

Wallhausen said he never had a formal job description as assistant to the university's presidents.

"It was an 'other duties as assigned' job. I just had to make it my own," Wallhausen said.

He said being a university president's assistant doesn't have much job security because often a new president coming in will bring their own assistants or want to make changes. Wallhausen credits his knowledge of how SEMO works that led to six presidents keeping him on.

"It's useful to new presidents coming in to have someone who knows the operations of the institution, knows where the bodies are buried, that sort of thing," Wallhausen said. "I was very lucky that each new president kept me on all the way till I retired in 2008."

Former Southeast Missouri State University presidents, standing, from left, Bill Atchley (1996-1996), Bill Stacy (1980-1989), Kala Stroup (1990-1995), Robert Leestamper (1975-1979) and Robert Foster (1989). Seated, from left, Dale Nitschke (1996-1999) and Mark Scully (1956-1975). Courtesy of Art Wallhausen

Wallhausen said one of his main duties was running interference for the presidents.

"I got to be sort of the ombudsman for the university," Wallhausen said. "People might come in with complaints or want to talk about a problem and often the president would be gone or too busy, so my job was to listen and try to take care of it without bothering the president."

He said some presidents didn't want to be associated with any bad news regarding the university, so he was tapped to talk to the media.

"So, the deal was I would be the spokesperson for the university," Wallhausen said. "... I kept a blue blazer in our coat closet to put on when the TV trucks came to my front door."

He said whenever there was a crisis on campus in the middle of the night, it wasn't the president who got called, it was him, and he would decide whether they should call and wake up the president.