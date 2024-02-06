All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 6, 2017

Waller pleads guilty; deal calls for 35-year sentence

Convicted murderer James Clay Waller II will serve a 35-year prison sentence on a federal charge stemming from the 2011 murder of his estranged wife under terms of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors said Thursday. If approved by the court, the sentence would run concurrent to a 20-year sentence he is serving after pleading guilty in state court in 2013 to second-degree murder in the death of estranged wife, Jacque Waller, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
James Clay Waller II
James Clay Waller II

Convicted murderer James Clay Waller II will serve a 35-year prison sentence on a federal charge stemming from the 2011 murder of his estranged wife under terms of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

If approved by the court, the sentence would run concurrent to a 20-year sentence he is serving after pleading guilty in state court in 2013 to second-degree murder in the death of estranged wife, Jacque Waller, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Clay Waller, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to one felony count of interstate domestic violence, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Waller admitted to U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig he had threatened on numerous occasions to kill his wife if she divorced him, the release stated.

Waller strangled and beat his wife to death June 1, 2011, in Jackson after they met with a divorce attorney, prosecutors said. He then transported her body across the Mississippi River by boat to Illinois, where he buried her in the grave he dug the previous day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As part of the plea agreement, Waller agreed to forfeit any proceeds that might occur from “any contract relating to a depiction of his crime in a movie, book, newspaper, magazine, radio or television production,” the release stated.

That would include a manuscript written by Waller and titled, “If You Take My Kids, I’ll Kill You!: The Public Confession of Missouri’s Most Notorious Wife Killers,” the release stated.

Federal prosecutors said in a previous court filing the federal charge was brought against Waller “to protect citizens from a dangerous, sociopathic and narcissistic murderer.”

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 16.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy