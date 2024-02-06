Waller deemed competent to stand trial

Federal Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni on Tuesday found James Clay Waller II, 46, of Cape Girardeau mentally competent to stand trial and participate in his defense.

Waller’s attorney John Lynch, who has an office in Clayton, Missouri, filed the motion Aug. 17 for a mental evaluation for Waller. Two psychiatric reports were filed with the court Dec. 6. Neither assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Ferrell nor Lynch had an objection to the reports.

Ferrell said the conclusion of those reports was Waller could stand trial, and he was capable of realizing “what he did was wrong.”

“The defendant does not possess any other tools to rebut these reports,” Lynch said.

The motion filed by Lynch and the psychiatric reports are sealed documents.

Waller was charged by a grand jury May 19 he traveled across the state line of Missouri and Illinois to murder his wife Jacque Waller on June 1, 2011, thus violating the interstate domestic violence act. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

Clay Waller pleaded guilty to killing Jacque Waller on June 6, 2013, and received a sentence of 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections from Judge Benjamin Lewis in exchange for leading law enforcement to Jacque Waller’s body, which had been buried on Devil’s Island in Alexander County, Illinois.