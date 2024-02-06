All sections
NewsJanuary 11, 2017

Waller deemed competent to stand trial

Federal Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni on Tuesday found James Clay Waller II, 46, of Cape Girardeau mentally competent to stand trial and participate in his defense. Waller’s attorney John Lynch, who has an office in Clayton, Missouri, filed the motion Aug. 17 for a mental evaluation for Waller. Two psychiatric reports were filed with the court Dec. 6. Neither assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Ferrell nor Lynch had an objection to the reports...

Ben Kleine
Clay Waller looks up as Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis addresses him June 6, 2013, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Waller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Jacque Waller, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Clay Waller looks up as Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis addresses him June 6, 2013, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Waller pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Jacque Waller, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Federal Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni on Tuesday found James Clay Waller II, 46, of Cape Girardeau mentally competent to stand trial and participate in his defense.

Waller’s attorney John Lynch, who has an office in Clayton, Missouri, filed the motion Aug. 17 for a mental evaluation for Waller. Two psychiatric reports were filed with the court Dec. 6. Neither assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Ferrell nor Lynch had an objection to the reports.

Ferrell said the conclusion of those reports was Waller could stand trial, and he was capable of realizing “what he did was wrong.”

“The defendant does not possess any other tools to rebut these reports,” Lynch said.

The motion filed by Lynch and the psychiatric reports are sealed documents.

Waller was charged by a grand jury May 19 he traveled across the state line of Missouri and Illinois to murder his wife Jacque Waller on June 1, 2011, thus violating the interstate domestic violence act. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

Clay Waller pleaded guilty to killing Jacque Waller on June 6, 2013, and received a sentence of 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections from Judge Benjamin Lewis in exchange for leading law enforcement to Jacque Waller’s body, which had been buried on Devil’s Island in Alexander County, Illinois.

Clay Waller also served a five-year sentence in a federal prison in Florida for making online threats against Jacque’s sister before he was transferred to Missouri in December 2015.

Included in the indictment was a stipulation Clay Waller would forfeit all proceeds received for the depiction of Jacque’s murder, and that a manuscript titled, “If You Take My Kids, I’ll Kill You!: The Public Confession of Missouri’s Most Notorious Wife Killers,” was obtained by FBI agents in March.

Clay Waller’s case does not meet the standard of double jeopardy — meaning he cannot be tried twice for the same crime — because the case is being prosecuted by a different agency, according to federal prosecutors and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Clay Waller was informed the plea agreement with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not provide immunity from federal prosecution, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

555 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

