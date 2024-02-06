All sections
NewsFebruary 2, 2019

Wall-mounted table blamed in death of Poplar Bluff 4-year-old

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff Early Childhood student has died following what was described as a “tragic accident” at approximately 10 a.m. Friday. The name of the child, a 4-year-old boy, is not being released at this time, officials said. According to Poplar Bluff School District superintendent Scott Dill, students were participating in a physical education class where multiple adults were supervising children...

Denise Kinder
Poplar Bluff Police Lt. Josh Stewart and and police chief Danny Whiteley speak Friday with Poplar Bluff School District assistant superintendent Amy Jackson at the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center following the death of a student.
Poplar Bluff Police Lt. Josh Stewart and and police chief Danny Whiteley speak Friday with Poplar Bluff School District assistant superintendent Amy Jackson at the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center following the death of a student.Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff Early Childhood student has died following what was described as a “tragic accident” at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

The name of the child, a 4-year-old boy, is not being released at this time, officials said.

According to Poplar Bluff School District superintendent Scott Dill, students were participating in a physical education class where multiple adults were supervising children.

Authorities say a wall mounted table at Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center fell and killed a 4-year-old student Friday morning.
Authorities say a wall mounted table at Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center fell and killed a 4-year-old student Friday morning. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

The class took place in a multipurpose room that doubles as the school’s cafeteria.

A boy approached one of the wall-mounted tables “and apparently pushed a bench connected to it,” Dill said.

The table released and struck the student.

“Multiple safety features were in place to prevent exactly that from happening,” Dill said. “We are still investigating to determine exactly what happened.”

The student was immediately transported to the on-site nursing office, where care was administered, as well as CPR.

The student was then transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County Coroner Andy Moore are involved in an investigation into the incident. Police Lt. Josh Stewart said he did not anticipate any criminal charges.

“From what we can tell at this point, it seems to just be a tragic accident,” Stewart said.

An autopsy will be conducted Saturday as part of the investigation, Stewart said.

Following the incident, classes at the Early Childhood Center were dismissed for the remainder of the day.

Other students were present at the time of the accident, officials said. Grief counselors and faith-based partners will be available for students, teachers, parents and anyone else who needs assistance, Dill said.

School is expected to take place Monday, he added.

“This was a tragic accident,” Dill said. “We don’t feel like our other students are in danger at this facility. There is no explanation for it at this point.”

