Wall-mounted table blamed in death of Poplar Bluff 4-year-old

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff Early Childhood student has died following what was described as a “tragic accident” at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

The name of the child, a 4-year-old boy, is not being released at this time, officials said.

According to Poplar Bluff School District superintendent Scott Dill, students were participating in a physical education class where multiple adults were supervising children.

Authorities say a wall mounted table at Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center fell and killed a 4-year-old student Friday morning. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

The class took place in a multipurpose room that doubles as the school’s cafeteria.

A boy approached one of the wall-mounted tables “and apparently pushed a bench connected to it,” Dill said.

The table released and struck the student.

“Multiple safety features were in place to prevent exactly that from happening,” Dill said. “We are still investigating to determine exactly what happened.”