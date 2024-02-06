Walks Foundation raises money for testicular cancer patients

The third annual LemonDrop Long Drive fundraiser was held April 1 at the TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau.

The event, which raised $41,482.19 for local cancer patients and families, was put on by The Walks Foundation.

"We are so thankful for the generosity and support of our community giving back and raising awareness of Testicular Cancer for boys, men, and families," Nate Gautier, Walks Foundation executive director, said in a news release.

Gautier is a testicular cancer survivor from 2018 and started the foundation to help raise awareness and provide support for boys, men and families in the fight against testicular cancer in the Southeast Missouri area.