Walks Foundation raises money for testicular cancer patients

The third annual LemonDrop Long Drive fundraiser was held April 1 at the TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau.
The event, which raised $41,482.19 for local cancer patients and families, was put on by The Walks Foundation.
"We are so thankful for the generosity and support of our community giving back and raising awareness of Testicular Cancer for boys, men, and families," Nate Gautier, Walks Foundation executive director, said in a news release.
Gautier is a testicular cancer survivor from 2018 and started the foundation to help raise awareness and provide support for boys, men and families in the fight against testicular cancer in the Southeast Missouri area.
"It's the Walks Foundation's honor and privilege to give back to cancer patients and their families by meeting people where they are and walking with them through life," Gautier said in the release. "Our team is so excited to see our mission spreading to other communities across the country."
There were 36 sponsors for the event — 33 local and three at the national level.
The Walks Foundation is a not-for-profit organization focused on raising awareness of testicular cancer, specifically on the importance of monthly self-exams and early detection.
To learn more about the organization, go to www.walksfoundation.org/about-walks.
