Walking the walk in downtown Cape

Austin Holmes of Jackson, a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service, walks along a mail route Tuesday outside eDen Spa & Salon on South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. "You're outside most of the time. It's free exercise," he said of his job. "I don't like desk jobs." Although he left the postal service at one point and then came back, Holmes said he's been with the organization about three years total. Jacob Wiegand