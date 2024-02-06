All sections
NewsSeptember 5, 2019
Walk to End Alzheimer's set: 'A feel good time' for 'not a feel good disease'
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Participants complete a lap around Cape County Park North during the annual Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 16, 2017, in Cape Girardeau.
Participants complete a lap around Cape County Park North during the annual Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 16, 2017, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Editor's note: This story was edited from its original posting to the correct location. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Neil Dougan's life completely changed when his wife Alberta, 73, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. But with the help of Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, he's learning more about the disease and how to cope through the experience of others in Southeast Missouri.

By phone Wednesday, Dougan said he sees the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sept. 14 at Cape County Park North as “a feel-good time” for an illness that’s “not a feel-good disease of any kind.”

Registration is at 8 a.m., and the event begins at 9 a.m.

Proceeds will provide resources — like support groups the Dougans attend — and help fulfill individual needs within Southeast Missouri.

Teams and individuals make up the nearly 500 supporters walking in support of the cause. Dougan's team is a "really tiny team," he said, consisting of only he and his wife, a retired Southeast Missouri State University history professor.

But some teams, he said, are considerably larger, noting one woman he knows raised over $34,000 through her committee for the cause. And with last year's goal of $120,000, Dougan said, "We're gonna match or beat that this year."

A Promise Garden Ceremony featuring colorful flowers takes place each year symbolizing how Alzheimer's affects the holder. Blue flowers symbolize those with Alzheimer's; yellow flowers represent caregivers; purple flowers signify those lost to the disease; and orange flowers represent people who understand the need in continuing to fight for the cause.

Dougan said he and Alberta Dougan will hold purple flowers at this year's event, "but usually I try to get all four colors."

He said the walk is good for Alberta, because she sees people even though she may not recognize them at first.

"But once they explain who they are, then she can connect," Dougan said. "I don't know if she understands what's going on or not, but the colors and music, that's what she can connect to."

Alberta Dougan's mother and her mother's sisters also developed Alzheimer's, but it happened much later in life, he said. Though a newcomer to Alzheimer's Association, Dougan said his goal is to get "more and more involved, as much as I can."

He said the organization has helped educate him, adding he now knows how to help those with Alzheimer's.

"You think you're alone in this illness, but you find out there are hundreds of people that their loved ones have this disease," Dougan said.

Jacob Farmer, Cape Girardeau Walk Manager, said by email his grandmother is living with Alzheimer's and it was placed on his heart to be involved with the organization.

"I hope that this event will bring awareness to the disease and let people know who are dealing with it that they are not alone," he said. "On a broader scale: I hope this brings us closer to a cure."

