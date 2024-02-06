Editor's note: This story was edited from its original posting to the correct location. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Neil Dougan's life completely changed when his wife Alberta, 73, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. But with the help of Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, he's learning more about the disease and how to cope through the experience of others in Southeast Missouri.

By phone Wednesday, Dougan said he sees the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sept. 14 at Cape County Park North as “a feel-good time” for an illness that’s “not a feel-good disease of any kind.”

Registration is at 8 a.m., and the event begins at 9 a.m.

Proceeds will provide resources — like support groups the Dougans attend — and help fulfill individual needs within Southeast Missouri.

Teams and individuals make up the nearly 500 supporters walking in support of the cause. Dougan's team is a "really tiny team," he said, consisting of only he and his wife, a retired Southeast Missouri State University history professor.

But some teams, he said, are considerably larger, noting one woman he knows raised over $34,000 through her committee for the cause. And with last year's goal of $120,000, Dougan said, "We're gonna match or beat that this year."

A Promise Garden Ceremony featuring colorful flowers takes place each year symbolizing how Alzheimer's affects the holder. Blue flowers symbolize those with Alzheimer's; yellow flowers represent caregivers; purple flowers signify those lost to the disease; and orange flowers represent people who understand the need in continuing to fight for the cause.