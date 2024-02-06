Walk Jackson to launch

This story is updated.
Started in 2019 and inspired by an idea from former Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz, Walk Jackson, a challenge to city residents to stroll the city by foot, is back again for 2023.
This year's Walk Jackson begins Sunday, May 21, and ends on the opening day of the Jackson Homecomers event Tuesday, July 25.
During each of the program's nine weeks, walkers are encouraged to visit a different location along one of Jackson's trails or sidewalks.
Along with the revealed location for each week, city staff will provide a short explanation on topics related to municipal public works.
The weekly location will be made available via the city's Facebook page, at the municipal public works office at City Hall and at Jackson Civic Center.
City engineer Anna Bergmark is Walk Jackson's coordinator.
"Anyone who wants to participate will go to that location, take a selfie with their smartphone, post it on either their Facebook or Instagram profiles and use the hashtag #walkjackson2023. Those without a smartphone or who don't use social media may stop by the public works department each week for a printed copy of the location of the week," said Bergmark, noting additional instructions for those who prefer a more hands-on experience.
"At each posted 'Walk Jackson' sign will be tickets on the back that a resident can bring into City Hall to be entered. The sign will be up at the location of the week from Friday to Friday. Anyone who visits two sites, and has either posted two hashtags or collected two tickets, can come into Public Works at 101 Court St., 2nd floor of City Hall, and pick up a 'Walk Jackson' T-shirt.
"Every posted picture at the location of the week with the #walkjackson2023, and every ticket collected, will be entered into the drawing for the grand prize of a free pool party at the City of Jackson public pool," she added.
"Walk Jackson's grand prize will be drawn (Wednesday) July 26, and announced at Homecomers," said Bergmark, who added that the winner need not be present in order to claim the prize.
Participants are asked to make their "Walk Jackson" visits public on social media so city staff can view them.
Bergmark invites those with questions about Walk Jackson to call Public Works at (573) 243-2300.
According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, Peetz credited a sore hip for giving him the notion to create the walking program four years ago.
"I was having some hip pain and was told that walking would help it," Peetz said at the time.
"And as I was out walking, I found myself looking for cracks and potholes in the streets, missing street signs and so forth."
Peetz said he identified a number of street maintenance issues and realized that many more street and utility problems could be addressed if more people walked the streets of Jackson as he had.
