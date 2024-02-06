Walk Jackson to launch

This story is updated.

Started in 2019 and inspired by an idea from former Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz, Walk Jackson, a challenge to city residents to stroll the city by foot, is back again for 2023.

This year's Walk Jackson begins Sunday, May 21, and ends on the opening day of the Jackson Homecomers event Tuesday, July 25.

During each of the program's nine weeks, walkers are encouraged to visit a different location along one of Jackson's trails or sidewalks.

Along with the revealed location for each week, city staff will provide a short explanation on topics related to municipal public works.

The weekly location will be made available via the city's Facebook page, at the municipal public works office at City Hall and at Jackson Civic Center.

City engineer Anna Bergmark is Walk Jackson's coordinator.

"Anyone who wants to participate will go to that location, take a selfie with their smartphone, post it on either their Facebook or Instagram profiles and use the hashtag #walkjackson2023. Those without a smartphone or who don't use social media may stop by the public works department each week for a printed copy of the location of the week," said Bergmark, noting additional instructions for those who prefer a more hands-on experience.

"At each posted 'Walk Jackson' sign will be tickets on the back that a resident can bring into City Hall to be entered. The sign will be up at the location of the week from Friday to Friday. Anyone who visits two sites, and has either posted two hashtags or collected two tickets, can come into Public Works at 101 Court St., 2nd floor of City Hall, and pick up a 'Walk Jackson' T-shirt.