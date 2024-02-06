Waiting on Parson's Wayfair signature

It took nearly three years since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling made it possible, but a Missouri "Wayfair" sales tax on online purchases will start to be collected in January 2023, with only Gov. Mike Parson's signature necessary to set the wheels in motion to make the levy a reality.

Wayfair passed both houses of the state's General Assembly in the legislative session, which concluded May 14.

"(The governor) and his administration are reviewing all (approved) bills very thoroughly (and) an online use tax would even the playing field for Missouri's bricks and mortar businesses," said Kelli Jones, Parson's deputy communications director, in an email to the Southeast Missourian on Thursday, adding Parson has until mid-July to pen his name to all bills reaching his desk.

Missouri will become the last U.S. state to approve the tax on Internet sales.

Parson identified passing a Wayfair bill to be top priority in his 2021 State of the State address delivered January 27 in Jefferson City.

"As one of the last states to have Wayfair legislation, it was essential for us ... to level the playing field for Missouri businesses," said the bill's sponsor, state Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-St. Louis County), adding, "Missouri had one of the worst things you could have in a tax code by incentivizing Missourians to purchase from out-of-state businesses."

All area lawmakers in the Missouri House -- Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Jamie Burger of Benton, Barry Hovis of Whitewater and Rick Francis of Perryville -- voted "yes" on the final Wayfair package, which the lower chamber approved overwhelmingly 145-6.

Freshman state Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27), whose district represents Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne counties, voted no.

Rehder restated her opposition Thursday.