NewsJuly 22, 2023

Voting for People's Choice awards begins Tuesday

Voting for the 17th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins Tuesday, July 25. Anyone can vote, online, for any business they choose at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2023. A ballot will also appear in the Southeast Missourian print edition Tuesday...

Danny Walter
Voting for the 17th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins Tuesday, July 25.
Voting for the 17th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins Tuesday, July 25.

Voting for the 17th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins Tuesday, July 25.

Anyone can vote, online, for any business they choose at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2023. A ballot will also appear in the Southeast Missourian print edition Tuesday.

Logan Clippard, Southeast Missourian advertising manager, said People's Choice is one of her favorite projects of the year, because it gives Southeast Missouri the opportunity to recognize those businesses and the hardworking individuals behind them.

"Cape Girardeau County is home to so many amazing local businesses. They're a huge part of what makes our community such a great place to live," Clippard said.

Clippard said people can vote in 100 categories this year, grouped under Retail Therapy, Drive Time, House Style, Money Matters, Out & About, What's for Dinner and Healthy Living.

Voters can write in a favorite business or person if they are not listed.

