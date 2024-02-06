Voting deadline approaching for 14th annual People's Choice Awards

For one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards.

Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a crowd-driven consensus.

“It is great to see customers champion and show appreciation for their favorite local businesses and service providers, whom they’ve come to rely upon and trust,” said Donna Denson Southeast Missourian advertising director.