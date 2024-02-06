All sections
September 3, 2020

Voting deadline approaching for 14th annual People's Choice Awards

For one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards. Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a crowd-driven consensus...

Ben Matthews
story image illustation

For one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards.

Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a crowd-driven consensus.

“It is great to see customers champion and show appreciation for their favorite local businesses and service providers, whom they’ve come to rely upon and trust,” said Donna Denson Southeast Missourian advertising director.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The awards are grouped into seven categories: Retail Therapy, Drive Time, House Style, Money Matters, Out & About, What’s for Dinner and Healthy Living. Anyone can vote, and any business in Cape Girardeau County can be recognized.

“There are so many hard-working people running great local businesses and this is a wonderful opportunity for them to be recognized by the public,” Denson said.

Voting will remain open at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2020 until 11:59 p.m. today, and the results will be announced in the Oct. 18 edition of the Southeast Missourian.

Results do not reflect the views of the Southeast Missourian.

Local News
